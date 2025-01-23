Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle reveals his thoughts on Ciri being The Witcher 4's protagonist

HQ

As we found out last month, Ciri is the protagonist for the next steps of The Witcher saga. CD Projekt Red was met with some criticism for this decision, but it seems like mostly, people are excited for where Ciri's story can go next.

Speaking with IGN, the voice actor for Geralt of Rivia, Doug Cockle, revealed he's very excited about this decision, and not just because he finally gets to hang up his swords and won't need to do a gravelly voice for nearly as long.

"I think it's a really good move. I mean, I always thought that continuing the Saga, but shifting to Ciri would be a really, really interesting move for all kinds of reasons, but mostly because of things that happen in the books," Cockle said. He said he doesn't want to give away what happens in the books because he wants people to read, but is just excited to see what CD Projekt Red have done.

The Witcher books take place before the games, which aren't considered canon by the original author. However, even if they are fan-fiction, The Witcher games are very well-written fan-fiction, and will likely draw on events from the books to further shape who Ciri is now in this future scenario.