Geralt returns to Netflix in The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep

Many like to think Henry Cavill was born to be Geralt of Rivia in Netflix' The Witcher series, so the fans were pissed when Cavill announced he was leaving the show after the third season that ended earlier this year. We're still a long way away from seeing Liam Hemsworth replace him in season 4, but we'll actually get to hear a familiar Geralt before that.

Netflix has revealed a new animated movie called The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep. This is an adaptation of the The Witcher short story "A Little Sacrifice", which means we'll be following Geralt of Rivia. He won't be voiced by Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth, however, as it'll be Doug Cockle. That's the man voicing Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, if you didn't know. Then it's kind of funny that Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will make the movie stay true to the TV series by reprising their roles as Yennefer and Jaskier. One of the reasons for this is that Sirens of the Deep takes place between episode 5 og 6 of the show's first season.

We've received two trailers that give us a taste of what awaits when the movie comes to Netflix in late 2024, and it seems like Studio Mir is set to deliver another great adventure.

HQ