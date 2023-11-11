Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep

Geralt returns to Netflix in The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep

And he's being voiced by Doug Cockle, the same guy we know from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Many like to think Henry Cavill was born to be Geralt of Rivia in Netflix' The Witcher series, so the fans were pissed when Cavill announced he was leaving the show after the third season that ended earlier this year. We're still a long way away from seeing Liam Hemsworth replace him in season 4, but we'll actually get to hear a familiar Geralt before that.

Netflix has revealed a new animated movie called The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep. This is an adaptation of the The Witcher short story "A Little Sacrifice", which means we'll be following Geralt of Rivia. He won't be voiced by Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth, however, as it'll be Doug Cockle. That's the man voicing Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, if you didn't know. Then it's kind of funny that Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey will make the movie stay true to the TV series by reprising their roles as Yennefer and Jaskier. One of the reasons for this is that Sirens of the Deep takes place between episode 5 og 6 of the show's first season.

We've received two trailers that give us a taste of what awaits when the movie comes to Netflix in late 2024, and it seems like Studio Mir is set to deliver another great adventure.

HQ
HQ
The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep

Related texts



Loading next content