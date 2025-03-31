Geralt of Rivia's steel and silver swords could soon be yours

HQ

The steel and silver swords Geralt of Rivia uses in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are being made into real swords that you can own. The smiths over at Raven Forge have brought the designs of the blades out of the game and into our world.

"Unsheathing the ultimate Witcher collectible — official licensed and supremely crafted steel and silver swords inspired by the iconic blades wielded by Geralt of Rivia himself, brought to life by the master smiths over at Raven Forge," reads a post on The Witcher's social media page.

Taking a look at the website, we see that the swords are forged using metal, which is probably why they look so authentic. But, they're forged with a blunt edge, so you won't have to worry about accidentally slaying anything if you bring one home.

As expected from an item that would take a long amount of time to craft, these Witcher swords don't come cheap. The silver and steel sword cost £269.99 each right now, meaning you'd be spending over £500 to get them as a pair. For The Witcher fan who has earned plenty of Orens, then, this might be a worthy price to pay.