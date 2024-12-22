Geralt of Rivia's age revealed in new The Witcher book

HQ

How old is Geralt during his adventures in The Witcher 3? A new book by Andrzej Sapkowski has finally revealed the White Wolf's true age.

Fans of The Witcher franchise finally have an answer to one of the series' long-standing mysteries: Geralt's age. According to Sapkowski's latest book, Crossroads of Crows, Geralt was born in 1173, making him 61 years old during the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This revelation has sparked discussion online, especially about Geralt's youthful stamina and his relationship with Yennefer, who is nearly 40 years his senior. As the franchise moves forward with The Witcher 4, featuring Ciri as the protagonist, it seems Geralt's story is entering its twilight years—but his legacy endures.

What do you think of Geralt's age reveal? Did it match your expectations?