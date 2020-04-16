Geralt and Superman actor Henry Cavill loves his Warhammer

Netflix's The Witcher series has been a huge success, and portraying Geralt of Rivia was Henry Cavill, also known for his role as Superman. Cavill has previously stated that he is a PC gamer, but the guy has other nerdy hobbies.

Cavill recently posted on Instagram, that he enjoys painting Games Workshop's Warhammer miniatures. If that's not nerdy, then we don't know what is.

Less than a month ago Cavill revealed on Instagram, that baking is also his thing. Maybe not so nerdy, but definitely a handy skill to have during these times of social isolation.