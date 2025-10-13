Geralt and Ciri's The Witcher medallions went to space

HQ

The official The Witcher account for the games on Instagram shared a slightly different story today. It turns out that Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski brought Ciri's (from The Witcher 4) and Geralt's (from the original trilogy) medallions with him to the International Space Station.

CD Projekt Red argues that this "reflects the Witcher's place in global culture — and our ambition to prove that even the sky isn't the limit." Meanwhile, the medallions are no longer out there in space, as Uznański-Wiśniewski brought them both back to Earth last Friday and handed them over to CD Projekt Red, who have them at their headquarters in Warsaw. Studio head Michał Nowakowski says:

"We've come a long way over the years, but seeing our Witcher medallions reach outer space is something else. This is a huge honor, first of all, and we're thankful to our collaboration with the European Space Agency for making it happen. It's proof that Polish creativity and ambition can, quite literally, reach the stars."

Uznański-Wiśniewski also had a few words to say about this somewhat trivial but at the same time rather cool story:

"No matter where I trained for my mission, everyone I spoke to with an interest in space, sci-fi, fantasy, and so on already knew about Poland — because of The Witcher. As the Wolf and Lynx medallions drifted in orbit, I saw more than symbols — I saw imagination made real. The Witcher reminds us that every frontier, whether on Earth or beyond, begins with the courage to dream of what's next."

This is the first time Ciri's finalised medallion has been shown publicly, but we don't know when we'll see her wearing it in The Witcher 4 (which may not even be the official title), but it's expected to happen in 2027 at the earliest.