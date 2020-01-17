Geralt actor Doug Cockle joins Safe In Our World

Mental health charity Safe In Our World has welcomed Dr. Jo Twist, CEO of UKIE, as well as Take This board member Kate Edwards and actor Doug Cockle (voice of Geralt of Rivia), all of which will be patrons.

"The addition of these well-regarded individuals reflects the ongoing commitment, growth, and development of Safe In Our World, whose mission is helping to bring more global awareness, resources and benefits to those in need," Safe In Our World writes in the press release.

Patrons are likened to heroes in an ARPG, helping establish output and support for the charity, with ambassadors also sharing stories to help remove the stigma around mental health, especially in our industry.

"I'm delighted to support Safe in our World, a charity that will play a vital role in the future of our industry for both players and creators. We all have mental as well as physical health and we need to look after both," said Twist.

Safe In Our World was revealed last year, working with BAFTA Young Game Designer winner Emily Mitchell on Fractured Minds, a review of which you can find here.

