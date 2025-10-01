Georgina Campbell returns to horror in Psycho Killer

Most of us probably remember Georgina Campbell for her performance in Barbarian a few years ago, and now we get to follow her on another terrifying journey—this time taking us deep into darkness with a story written by none other than Andrew Kevin Walker. In Psycho Killer, we follow Campbell in the role of a police officer whose husband is brutally murdered, and her hunt to find the killer.

The clues lead her straight into a world filled with evil and madness, where the culprit appears to be much more than just a common madman. With a script by Walker, who was also involved in Se7en and Sleepy Hollow, we can most likely look forward to a story that not only scares us but also gets under our skin.

Alongside Campbell, we also see Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and even Malcolm McDowell himself. So hopefully, Psycho Killer will be something extra special when it hits theaters early next year. Take a closer look at the trailer below.