Georgia beats Spain on Rugby Europe Championship; France wins Six Nations

Georgia lifted the 2025 Rugby Europe Championship title last Sunday against Spain, the match ending 46-28 and granting Georgia their 17th title. Playing at home in Tbilisi, Georgia dominated, although Spain put on a greater fight than last month, when Georgia won 62-32. A tough challenge for the Spanish team, which recently celebrated their qualification for the World Cup.

The 2025 Rugby Europe Championship also saw Romania defeat Portugal 21-7 for the third place. This competition is held each year between the aforementioned countries, as well as Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, and run in parallel to the Six Nations Championship, held only between the top six rugby countries in Europe (England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales).

Six Nations 2025, the top tier rugby competition in Europe (and quite exclusive, as those six nations have their own closed competition away from the others) played alongside five rounds, also ended last weekend, with France's victory (21 points) over England (20 points) and Ireland (19 points, despite their dominant start).