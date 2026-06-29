George Russell victorious again in Formula 1: how the F1 2026 standings changed after Austria

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George Russell returned to the winning ways at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning just his second race this season after the inaugural one, which was followed by five victories in a row by his Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and another one snatched by Lewis Hamilton.

The result left Rusell relieved and he admits the last few weeks have been tough, and he feels "incredible to be back on the top step", on a track that is "probably not very well-suited to my style".

"The tough races definitely test you psychologically, and these last two weekends for me have been vitally important to remind myself I can do it", and Russell added he is excited for next weekend race at Silverston, at the Great Britain Grand Prix, to receive the warmth of his local fans.

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix best results

The victory allowed Russell to pass again Lewis Hamilton as runner-up in the standings, and cut his gap with Antonelli to 40 points, but the Italian still managed to ramp up points as he finished third.



George Russell (Mercedes) - 1:26:37.979

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +1.611s

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +1.986s

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +21.809s

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)



2026 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship Standings



Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 171 pts

George Russell (Mercedes) - 131 pts

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 125 pts

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 80 pts

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 79 pts

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 79 pts

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 73 pts

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 42 pts

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 41 pts

Liam Lawson (RB) - 30 pts

