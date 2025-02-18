George Russell talks about his relationship with Verstappen: "We are not going back to being best mates"

HQ

George Russell and Max Verstappen relationship completely broke down last December, during the Qatar Grand Prix, when Verstappen got a penalty for driving "unnecessarily slow" in the qualifying session, impending Russell, who later complained to the stewards. The Dutch champion said that he had lost "all respect" for the British driver.

It seems that they are not going to solve their differences soon. In the preview before the F1 75 Live event in London, Russell spoke to BBC Sport and said that, "to be honest, I've got no intentions", when asked if he would speak to Verstappen again, and said that "we are not going to go back to being best mates, that's for sure."

Motorsport added that, at the time of the incident, Russell said that "people have been intimidated by Max for years and you can't question his driving ability, but he can't cope with adversity". Today, he said that he wants to leave that behind, but "I am not going to change my approach fighting him or other drivers".

All 20 drivers from the 10 teams (Verstappen is from Red Bull, Russell races for Mercedes) will be present at the event tonight, although Verstappen is not particularly fond of these kind of events.