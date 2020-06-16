George Russell takes fourth consecutive virtual F1 win

You're watching Advertisements

The Virtual Candian GP concluded this weekend and it was Williams driver George Russel that crossed the finish line in first place. This marked a fourth consecutive win for the 22-year-old in the F1 Esports Virtual GP Series, as he previously scored pole position in the Monaco, Spanish, and Azerbaijan races.

Russell dominated in the closing stage of the competition with an over six-second lead over his closest competitor, Aston Martin's Alex Albon. This is an impressive feat considering that Russell had only stepped into the world of sim racing a couple of months prior.

"It's been great. It's kept us entertained, kept us busy that's for sure. And it's kept the competitive side of us busy and interested," he said.

"Having this opportunity to race against all of us, our mates, has been great fun along the way. I've put a lot of hard work and effort in and I'm glad we got some good results to show for it."

You can view the list of top ten finishers below:

1. George Russell - Williams

2. Alex Albon - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

3. Esteban Gutierrez - Mercedes

4. Caio Collet - Renault

5. Ben Daly - McLaren

6. Guanyu Zhou - Renault

7. Nicholas Latifi - Williams

8. Anthony Davidson - Mercedes

9. Callum Ilott - Ferrari

10. David Schumacher - Racing Point