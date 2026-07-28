George Russell is "past disappointment": "I'll just be disappointed every day of the week"

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George Russell suffered another setback at the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing in seventh place (with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli on the podium) and saw his distance to the leader of the championship, Antonelli, increased by 59 points, even being behind Hamilton (who is 50 behind Antonelli).

In statements picked up by Sky Sports, the 28-year-old Brit said he was "past disappointment, because if I continue to be disappointed with everything that goes on, I'll just be disappointed every day of the week. So I've got to stay positive".

At the Hungaroring on Sunday, his car went into anti-stall and dropped to the back before Turn 1. Another mechanical hurdle that frustrated him, saying he's never had a season like this in his career. Russell is taking the worse luck out of the two Mercedes drivers this season, but the whole team is suffering unreliability issues, as Antonelli also failed to finish or score a point in two races.