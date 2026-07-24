George Russell feels "the most resilient" he's ever been during frustrating Formula 1 championship

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George Russell is dealing with the difficult reality that, despite being the big favourite for the Formula 1 championship before the season started, he is now third, 50 points behind his 19-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli, who has won six races, while Russell, 28 years old, has only won seven in his entire career.

The good thing? This is helping Russell stay strong. In the press conference before the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, he said that "I definitely feel this is the most resilient I've ever been in my whole life. So I take pride in that as my mentality outside of the car."

Russell suffered a problem with his engine that slowed his car during the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, eventually crashing with Lewis Hamilton and retiring, losing valuable points. But three days later, "I'm ​feeling good and glad there are some positive answers that have come back from the factory and it's eyes forward ​now", and compared this season to the year he won Formula 2, "where it felt ⁠like one thing after another and you bounce back and then you get knocked down again".