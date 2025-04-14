George Russell avoids penalty in Bahrain after opening DRS "a split second"

HQ

Mercedes driver George Russell got to keep his second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday (15 seconds behind Oscar Piastri) after FIA stewards concluded that no fault was given when he opened the DRS outside of the DRS zone. Rusell explained that they had "all sorts of failures", and apparently when he clicked the radio button the DRS opened.

"I straightaway closed it again, backed off, nothing gained, and I lost more than I gained, it was only open for a split second", said Russell, who convinced the stewards, who noticed the DRS opening when it was not supposed to do and could have given him a penalty that would have made him swap places with Lando Norris, third.

After an inspection of the car, they found that issues were caused by brake-by-wire issue and other electronic issues. FIA said in a statement that the DRS was activated for a distance of 37 metres on a straight of approximately 700 metres, and telemetry confirmed that he gained 0.02 seconds but he later gave up 0.28 seconds at the next corner to compensate. "Accordingly whilst technically a breach occurred the Stewards decide that as there was no sporting advantage gained, no penalty is imposed".

What is the DRS in Formula 1

The Drag reduction system, or DRS, was introduced in 2011 but this year will be the final one to be used. It is a rear wing that can be open and closed to increase top speed and help overtaking, but can only be opened when the pursuing car is at a distance at least of one second. Starting next year, DRS will be replaced with another aerodynamics system.