George R.R. Martin's In the Lost Lands flopped in cinemas

HQ

Paul W. S. Anderson's new fantasy film with Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista in the lead roles have received a lukewarm reception to say the least. The film, based on one of George R.R. Martin's stories, barely managed to make around a million USD in ticket sales during its opening weekend, and has been met with overwhelmingly negative reviews.

A regulardisaster Given its $55 million budget, and despite a distinctive visual style, it seems to have been simply enough to attract a wide audience. In this case, not even Martin's name has been able to act as a drawcard for what may well be one of the biggest commercial fiascos of the year.