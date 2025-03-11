English
George R.R. Martin's In the Lost Lands flopped in cinemas

Paul W.S. Anderson's latest picture has struggled to find an audience.

Paul W. S. Anderson's new fantasy film with Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista in the lead roles have received a lukewarm reception to say the least. The film, based on one of George R.R. Martin's stories, barely managed to make around a million USD in ticket sales during its opening weekend, and has been met with overwhelmingly negative reviews.

A regulardisaster Given its $55 million budget, and despite a distinctive visual style, it seems to have been simply enough to attract a wide audience. In this case, not even Martin's name has been able to act as a drawcard for what may well be one of the biggest commercial fiascos of the year.

