George R.R. Martin: "We have eight Game of Thrones series in the works"

There will be no shortage of Game of Thrones related series in the coming years. In addition to season two of House of the Dragon being finished filming and the third season soon to be planned, there will also be a spin-off called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. But it doesn't stop there, HBO's CEO Casey Bloys says they always have different scripts within the Game of Thrones world in development.

"We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring. I wouldn't say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything, but we are always working on different scripts and ideas."

The books' author, George R.R. Martin, has given a slightly more concrete number about how many projects are actually being worked on at the moment.

"In television, we have the new show, House of the Dragon, which has just finished filming its second season, and we're going to be planning for the third season soon. But I also have like eight other spin-off shows that we're developing. The Dunk and Egg show has been greenlit. The others, not yet, but we're still working on them."

