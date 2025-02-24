George R.R. Martin there is talk of an Elden Ring movie

HQ

FromSoftware's open-world RPG Elden Ring might be getting a movie adaptation. At least, that's according to George R.R. Martin, who helped build the lore of the game world alongside Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Speaking with IGN, when asked about the possibility of a film, Martin said "Well, I can't say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring." This doesn't confirm anything is set in stone, but it's not surprising that people would be interested in trying to capitalise on Elden Ring's success through other media.

Miyazaki himself spoke about the possibility of an Elden Ring film last year. It seems right now as if no one really wants to commit to it being in the works, as it would be a tricky game to adapt, largely because a lot of the satisfaction to be had in Elden Ring comes from beating it and overcoming its challenges.

What do you think? Could an Elden Ring movie join the likes of Arcane and Fallout?