George R.R. Martin shares extra information about upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off

Following its announcement last week, the man who created Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, has taken to his own blog to share a few bits of information about the upcoming spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The author has announced that the series' title is currently a working one and may be subject to change, and that the show will likely be six episodes in length and will adapt the first of three novellas based on the characters - meaning there is every chance that this will be a multi-season product.

"HBO has given us a greenlight to film for a full season (not just a pilot), most likely of six episodes... though that is not set in stone, and won't be until considerably later in the process."

Martin continues: "Our premiere season will be an adaptation of the first of the three published novellas, "The Hedge Knight," the tale of how Dunk & Egg first met during a tournament at Ashford Meadow. The pilot script is already written, and I think it's terrific."

The author also noted that there is no release date for the series yet, nor a start date for production, as the pre-production is still in full-swing. But, if the series does find a home with viewers, the aim will be to adapt the second two novellas, something "that will take a few years."

The catch however will be that for the series to properly conclude, Martin will need to actually finish the story of the series, which Game of Thrones fans are likely already starting to get a foreboding sense of familiarity over. Perhaps with this series being shorter, Martin will be able to conclude the story before the HBO show catches up with it.