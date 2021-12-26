George R.R. Martin says "video games are not really my thing", but Elden Ring was "too exciting to refuse"

HQ

It's been clear for quite a while that Game of Thrones author, George R.R. Martin had been involved in FromSoftware's upcoming action-RPG, Elden Ring, as one of the individuals who helped create this bizarre and complex fantasy world. But, as his part of the project wrapped up years ago, we've often wondered what Martin thinks about the game today. Fortunately, as part of the author's latest Not A Blog post, he shared some of these thoughts.

As part of the post, Martin states that Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware approached him to help create the backstory and history of Elden Ring, before mentioning that while "video games are not really my thing", this opportunity was "too exciting to refuse."

In terms of what FromSoftware had Martin work on, he stated that they wanted "just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create", which seems to be precisely what he served up.

Martin also revealed that he has dabbled in gaming before, even referencing Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion, but noted that he was more into strategy games, meaning he did what he was brought on to do and then let FromSoftware take it from there. Today, from what he's seen so far, Martin has stated that Elden Ring "looks incredible", suggesting that this might be one of the few games outside of the strategy genre that he might have a crack at.

You can read Martin's full blog post here, and can check out the latest trailer for Elden Ring below.