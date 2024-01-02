George R.R. Martin says there are multiple animated Game of Thrones projects in development

HQ

While we wait for George R.R. Martin to finish work on Winds of Winter, HBO is ensuring we have plenty of Game of Thrones content to keep us going in the meantime. Apart from House of the Dragon, which is set to return this summer, there are plenty of other projects too.

According to Martin, a couple of these ideas are for animated series. In a new blog post where Martin largely gushes about Blue Eye Samurai, we also get some information on potential Game of Thrones animated spin-offs.

"When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course... but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved," he writes.

"Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however...and meanwhile, we have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation. A move I support fully."

Martin also writes that he doesn't believe any of the shows, even the shelved ones, will be gone forever, as nothing seems to stay dead in Hollywood.

Would you rather see more live-action or animated series set in Westeros?