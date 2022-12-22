George R.R. Martin says other fantasy worlds have unrealistic dragons

HQ

Even though there are a lot of things in Game of Thrones like White Walkers, people coming back from the dead, the magic powers Bran Stark possessed and a whole lot more - we would argue that the flying dragons might be the one thing standing out most in terms of fantasy.

But it you ask the Game of Thrones creator and author George R.R. Martin, he would possible have a quite different opinion. When talking about the dragons from the TV series in an interview on the House of the Dragon: Season 1 Blu-ray, he said that he really dislike other shows dragons as they don't abide to physics when flying:

"You see some of these dragons in some of these shows, and they've got like little bitty wings and they're big fat things. They would never get off the ground. The aerial dynamics just don't work. They have to have very large wings and a relatively slender kind of serpentine body, a long tail, a long neck. They're more like pterodactyl dinosaurs."

Do you agree, are unrealistic dragons in other fantasy movies and series a problem, and is there any point of even having the discussion of which dragons are the most realistic?

Thanks CinemaBlend