George R.R. Martin reveals which book he will write after The Winds of Winter

A Song of Ice and Fire fans know the pain that comes with following the fantasy series. Author George R.R. Martin was said to have started writing the penultimate book in the series, The Winds of Winter, back in 2010 and 15 years later we're still no more certain as to when it will actually make its arrival. It's with this in mind that it's hard not to slightly chuckle at Martin's latest comment about the book he plans to write next, after he's completed The Winds of Winter.

In a recent Not a Blog entry, the same one where Martin sets our expectations for Max's upcoming adaptation of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the author confirms that he will return to the tale of the Hedge Knight Dunk and his royal Targaryen squire Egg.

Specifically, Martin adds: "And once I finish The Winds of Winter, I will need to get hopping on "The Village Hero," and all the other tales that await the lads. Don't worry, I am sure you folks will remind me."

If The Winds of Winter is anything to go by, it's probably a good idea to assume that the fourth tale of Dunk and Egg will be making its arrival sometime in the 2030s at the earliest.