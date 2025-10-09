George R. R. Martin reached out to Stephen Colbert after The Late Show cancellation

HQ

Stephen Colbert has long worn his love of fantasy on his sleeve. Over the years, he's interviewed countless creators from the worlds of sci-fi and fantasy, and even made a cameo in The Hobbit trilogy thanks to his friendship with Peter Jackson.

Yes. Stephen Colbert had a few second, non-speaking cameo in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

Another fantasy heavyweight Colbert has built a rapport with is Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin. The author has appeared on The Late Show multiple times, and the two have clearly struck up a friendship.

That bond was highlighted recently when Stephen Colbert revealed that George R. R. Martin reached out to him after CBS's parent company, Paramount Skydance, announced the cancellation of The Late Show.

During a conversation with fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who himself recently faced a brief suspension, Stephen Colbert discussed the unexpected messages he received from George R. R. Martin in the wake of the news.

"George R. R. Martin (reached out)... He sent me The Winds of Winter," Colbert joked, referencing Martin's famously long-anticipated next novel, while acknowledging the comfort the gesture provided during a turbulent time. What do you think about this?