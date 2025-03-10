George R.R. Martin opening a Game of Thrones-themed cocktail bar

HQ

With the winds of winter finally at an end, you may want to get out and about in the world again. Perhaps gather up a few friends and go for a round of drinks. If you're Game of Thrones fans located in the Santa Fe area, you might want to head down to a new bar opening up this month.

Milk of the Poppy is a new cocktail bar set up by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, who aims to open the location on the 21st of March. Combining the concept of a medieval apothecary with cocktails, it'll certainly be an interesting location, with fans of the show and books likely showing up in droves to taste the menu.

Small bites will also be available for those looking for something to eat alongside their drinks, but largely we know very little about the menu's contents. It's a small venue, too, with max occupancy being around 55 people, so perhaps expect a queue if you're going around when Milk of the Poppy opens.

