George R.R. Martin on Andor: "It's nice to see someone doing science fiction right"

It turns out, George R.R. Martin, like so many others, is a massive fan of Andor. As fans continue to peer through Martin's Not a Blog in the hopes of finding more details on the ever-anticipated Winds of Winter, the author gave some insight into his thoughts on recent movies and television.

Starting off the blog with some praise for Superman, Martin said James Gunn's DCU kick-off was "one of the best Superman movies in a long time... maybe ever," praising Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and "the kid in the cape," AKA David Corenswet.

Then Martin turns his sights to TV, where after praising Murderbot he decides to go all-in on Andor. "Far and away the best of the Star Wars spinoffs," Martin writes. "Looked gorgeous, Diego Luna was first rate, and there was a realism and tension to the story that was sadly lacking in most of the other spinoffs. It's nice to see someone doing science fiction right."

After its second and final season, Andor scored multiple Emmy nominations, though Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly were notably snubbed. At least there's plenty of recognition for their performances outside of awards shows.