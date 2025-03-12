George R.R. Martin knows we want the books and says he has to finish them

HQ

While George R.R. Martin's works are adapted into TV shows and movies pretty regularly, and the author has completely fulfilled the dream of any writer, there's still one project he's not yet finished, that being his most popular work. A Song of Ice & Fire.

While HBO's show gave its own ending to the series, people are still hotly anticipating Martin's conclusion to his fantasy epic. Originally meant to span three books, the story that inspired the hit show Game of Thrones has instead covered five novels so far, two of which were so large they're often split into two books.

Speaking with Collider, George R.R. Martin opened up about his wish to finish his book series. "There's always the books, and I'm aware of that people think that— But no, I have to get back. I have to finish the books. That's the one thing I'm completely in control of. There's no budget limitations. There's no other executives on the studio side that I have to please, or other writers with different views. The books are what I'm going to make them. And, I think the one I'm writing is coming pretty well, but I wish it would come faster."

Martin is currently working on Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the series, which is set to be followed by A Dream of Spring. So, even if a new novel releases fairly soon, we'll be waiting even longer for this series to reach its conclusion.

