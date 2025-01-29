George R.R. Martin: "I've seen all A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episodes, and I loved them"

HQ

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin hasn't always been a fan of what HBO creates from his books, and at times he has even been openly critical, much to Warner's frustration. But now he's in a better mood.

The reason for this is the upcoming spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which premieres on Max later this year. Martin has watched all six episodes and is apparently very happy. Via his site Not a Blog he writes:

"Ira and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production. I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of "The Hedge Knight," the first of the novellas I wrote about them. It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how increedibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

So what can we expect then? Apparently, we shouldn't hope for any dragons and considerably less action than we've been used to. Instead, we're treated to a more intimate knight's tale. He explains:

"Viewers who are looking for action, and more action, and only action... well, this one may not satisfy you. There's a huge fight scene here, as exciting as anyone could ask for, but there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers... this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means."

How does this sound to you?