George R.R. Martin goes scorched earth on "fans" in new blog post

Despite Game of Thrones finishing more than half a decade ago, we're still waiting on the ending to the book series George R.R. Martin started decades before. The fantasy author seems like a very busy man, as he's often posting about upcoming projects on his blog.

The latest post sees Martin advertise an adaptation of the Howard Waldrop novella A Dozen Tough Jobs, after which he adds a long paragraph heavily critiquing those who constantly ask for more Winds of Winter updates.

"Some of you will just be pissed off by this, as you are by everything I announce here that is not about Westeros," he writes. "You have given up on me, or on the book. I will never finish Winds, If I do, I will never finish A Dream of Spring. If I do, it won't be any good. I ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me... I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old."

"I don't give a shit about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money," he continues. "I edit the Wild Cards books too, but you hate Wild Cards. You may hate everything else I have ever written...You don't care about any of those, I know."

Martin then finishes the blog by saying he does care. He cares about Westeros and all its inhabitants more than we can ever imagine. It's hard not to sympathise with the author after reading what is quite the justified crash-out. Over a decade of constant requests for the latest book to be finished would surely be annoying, and it does seem like there's a growing, nastier portion of the fanbase that is taking Martin's lack of writing very personally.