George R.R. Martin gives A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner 10-12 new stories

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives very shortly, on the 19th of January, and gives us yet another look into a different age of the world of Ice & Fire. Like House of the Dragon, fans at first believed this show could run for a few seasons at most, as there are only three published novellas in George R.R. Martin's Dunk & Egg stories.

However, as showrunner Ira Parker tells The National, Martin has sent over plans for more stories set in the time of Dunk & Egg. "He has shared with me about 10 to 12 more little outlines for books, for novellas, taking Dunk and Egg all the way through their life," Parker said.

Currently, the plan is to focus on one novella per season, which would likely give A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms a three season run. However, if these outlines from Martin can be developed into full stories, then the amount of episodes could even surpass that of Game of Thrones. Here's hoping we don't have to wait too long between seasons, then.