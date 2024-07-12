George R.R. Martin announces that The Winds Of Winter is still not finished

HQ

George R.R. Martin has been writing The Winds of Winter for many years now, almost exactly 14 years now since he announced that he had started writing it in July 2010. At the time, he hoped that it would be written a little faster than Dance of the Dragons, which only took six years. That didn't happen, and even the author himself doesn't seem to know when or if it will be finished.

After Martin announced that he was going to meet his publisher in London, there was speculation that the book was ready and that an announcement was imminent, he has now announced via his blog that this is not true and that The Winds of Winter is not yet ready at all:

"Last year, when I mentioned seeing my Voyager editor in London, the internet went nuts, throwing up all sorts of theories about how this meant that WINDS OF WINTER was done and a huge announcement was at hand. Uhhhh... sorry guys, but no. That's not how it works.

It does NOT signify that some momentous announcement is at hand. It doesn't signify anything, actually... except a desire to touch base, catch up, renew old contacts or make some new ones... and enjoy a nice meal. So calm down, please. When WINDS OF WINTER is done, the word will not trickle out, there WILL be a big announcement... where and when I cannot say."

As recently as November 2023, Martin last updated us about the book and he admitted then that he was still working on it. At that time, about 1100-1200 of the expected 1500 pages were written, the same number as when he updated fans on the process in July of that year. So we still have to wait for The Winds of Winter, and we also have to keep in mind that another book in the series is planned.

