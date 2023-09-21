George R.R. Martin and a bunch of other writers sue OpenAI

HQ

The creative genius behind the A Song of Ice and Fire books, together with a group of colleagues, including spy writer John Grisham, have decided to sue OpenAI. The decision stems from how the company behind the service using their books to train and build their language models that ChatGPT, among others, uses.

In total, 17 different authors have joined forces, including Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, in addition to the two previously mentioned. According to documents filed, it is said that:

"These algorithms are at the heart of Defendants' massive commercial enterprise. And at the heart of these algorithms is systematic theft on a mass scale."

Do you think that AI companies should pay for the material on which their software is trained?

Thanks, Coin Telegraph.