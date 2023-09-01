George R. R. Martin reveals his favourite Game of Thrones episodes

George R. R. Martin has revealed his favourite Game of Thrones episodes. Well, out of the ones he wrote, anyway.

Martin has scripted a total of four episodes in the hit series. He used to do one each season, and fans would look forward to seeing the book author's idea put on the small screen in one of the most faithful TV adaptations (at the time).

In a new post on his website, Martin lists Blackwater as an episode he has a lot of fondness for. The penultimate episode of Season 2, Blackwater essentially puts the focus on the battle of Blackwater Bay, in which Tyrion has to defend King's Landing from an oncoming army of Baratheon men. Combining great action, character moments, and nail-biting tension, it's an incredible episode, one that's worth a watch even if the show remains a bit tainted thanks to its ending.

"I scripted four [episodes]," writes Martin. "And yes, 'Blackwater' is my own favorite of those, although I thought 'The Lion and The Rose' turned out very well, too and I have a soft spot for that one."

The Lion and the Rose is another classic episode. Taking us to Joffrey's wedding, we finally get to see the snivelling, hateful king get his due, as he ends the episode with a purple face, blood pouring from every orifice. It's one of the only times Game of Thrones gave us a cathartic moment, but it's one to remember.

Which Game of Thrones episode is your favourite?