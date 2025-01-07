George R. R. Martin, Jimmy Iovine, and Conrad Vernon join forces in new animation venture

HQ

Bizaar Studios has officially entered the animation scene with a powerhouse team behind it. Fantasy legend George R. R. Martin, music mogul Jimmy Iovine, and animation expert Conrad Vernon are the latest investors in the LA-based studio, according to Deadline. The company is set to push the boundaries of adult animation, with a focus on genres like horror, comedy, and anime-inspired content.

Founded by Jeremy Iovine (son of Jimmy Iovine), Amir Mohamadzadeh, and industry veteran Eric Bromberg, Bizaar Studios aims to develop and distribute original films and TV series while collaborating with independent creators. The company is poised to release content across major social media platforms, with plans for a streaming service and a dedicated channel in the future.

According to the founders, the studio's mission is to break new ground in adult animation, partnering with creators who are pushing boundaries and challenging conventions.

