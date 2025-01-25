George Nolfi takes over scriptwriting for Daisy Ridley's upcoming Star Wars film

HQ

The journey surrounding the upcoming Star Wars film featuring Daisy Ridley and her character Rey has been eventful. Following Steven Knight's decision to leave the project, Disney and Lucasfilm have now brought on George Nolfi as the new screenwriter. Previous drafts of the script have been completely scrapped, and the hope is that Nolfi, with his experience from films like The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean's Twelve, can inject new life into the project and meet Lucasfilm's high expectations.

The film's premiere date remains unclear, but the project is part of several planned Star Wars productions. These include a new trilogy being developed by Simon Kinberg, alongside separate projects led by James Mangold and Shawn Levy within the franchise. The only Star Wars film currently on the horizon is Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu, slated for release in 2026.

Do you have any hopes for Rey's rumored return, or should Lucasfilm and Disney focus on something entirely different for their next Star Wars project?