George Miller on directing Thor 5: "I would work with Chris [Hemsworth] on anything"

We've been waiting to hear who will actually take on the role and direct the next Thor film now that Taika Waititi has moved on from the job of directing these films, and seemingly burnt many bridges along the way. Considering Chris Hemsworth (Thor himself) is set to appear soon in the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga from director George Miller, the director has been asked if he'd work with Hemsworth again, potentially on a fifth Thor film.

Speaking with ComicBook, Miller responded, "I would work with Chris [Hemsworth] on anything. I really would. He's a wonderful actor. He's got the full range of all the skills."

Miller went on a little further to complement Hemsworth's talents, adding, "I mean, you've got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really."

Since Marvel seemingly hasn't decided who will sit in the director's chair for the next Thor film, would you like to see Miller put his signature action spin on the Marvel Cinematic Universe or instead let someone else tackle that challenge?