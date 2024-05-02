George Miller has an additional whole Mad Max story that he's waiting to tell

HQ

This month, we'll finally return to the Australian wasteland to see how Furiosa became the fearless imperator that we knew her as in Mad Max: Fury Road, all in the prequel film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. But, this imminent film isn't the only Mad Max project that director George Miller has in the pipeline, as he has now confirmed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking about Max Rockantansky, Miller mentioned that he has a story prepared to tell what happened to Max a year before the events of Fury Road. Miller notes that some of this story is briefly touched upon in Furiosa, but for the most part, this fresh story is being saved until the director is able to actually make the film.

"And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology... Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened. The writers know what happened to Mad Max in that year before, and we have a whole story of that, which I would like to do sometime if I get the chance."

No doubt whether we will ever get to see this Mad Max story depends on how well Furiosa performs at the box office and if the film can quickly recoup its production costs and develop into one of 2024's hottest films so far. Considering only three films have generated more than $200 million at the box office this year, the opportunity is ripe for the taking for Furiosa.