George Lucas weighs in on Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments

Martin Scorsese landed himself in hot water a few years back when he said that MCU movies weren't really cinema. He saw them more as products being shipped out to a mass audience, and was criticised from fans at the time.

Now, in an interview with Brut FR, Star Wars creator George Lucas was asked about Scorsese's comments. He had a very simple response. "Look... Cinema is the art of the moving image ... So if the image moves, then it's cinema," he said.

"I think Marty has kind of changed his mind a little bit," he added, defending his fellow director.

Nowadays, it is a bit harder to defend the MCU as cinema, as it has fallen further into tropes and hasn't managed to capture audiences as it once did. Still, it seems as though some aren't wanting to go in two-footed against the Marvel machine.