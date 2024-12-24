George Lucas praises Wicked

HQ

Jon M. Chu's Wicked has taken the world by storm since its theatrical release, earning glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. With an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been hailed for its stellar performances, jaw-dropping cinematography, and its ability to capture the magic of the beloved Broadway musical. But perhaps the most unexpected endorsement came from none other than George Lucas, the mastermind behind Star Wars.

According to a CBS interview, Lucas, still at the mall where he had just watched Wicked, FaceTimed Chu to share his admiration. He commended the director for seamlessly bringing together the film's intricate elements—no small feat for a production of this magnitude. For Chu, the call was not just a surprise but also a testament to how Wicked has resonated across generations and genres.

The success of Wicked goes beyond its box-office performance. The film's practical effects, including 9 million tulips and a 60-ton train, created a richly immersive Oz that wowed even seasoned filmmakers like Lucas, who values tactile, authentic set designs. With Wicked: Part 2, titled Wicked: For Good, on the horizon, anticipation is at an all-time high.

What do you think—could Wicked cement itself as a modern classic? And will Wicked: For Good live up to the massive expectations set by its predecessor?