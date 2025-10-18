George Lucas: "I've put Star Wars behind me"

HQ

The visionary that once cooked up the much beloved galaxy far, far away has managed to completely distance himself from his legendary creation. His mind is instead focused on a new passion project. And an extremely expensive one at that - building and curating a museum.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, George Lucas spoke at length about the emotional turmoil he felt when Star Wars was sold to Disney. A decision that he pondered over for a long time, but that in the end felt like the right thing to do. And these days he admits to not thinking about Star Wars at all.

Instead he focuses on his billion dollar museum project. Something which he describes as far more challenging than making movies, and that has (thus far) cost him roughly one quarter of what he earned from selling Star Wars to Disney.

"Disney took it over and they gave it their vision. That's what happens. Of course I've moved past it. I mean, I've got a life. I'm building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies"

Lucas also shared one of his main reasons for selling to Disney on that faithful day almost ten years ago. And admits to realizing that the industry was changing with a clear pivot to streaming, which he apparently felt strongly against being a part of. And thus decided to move on.

