George Lucas has a secret cameo in Zombies Ate My Neighbors

HQ

Raise your hand if you remember this classic and humorous horror experience released for the Super Nintendo and Sega Mega Drive in the early '90s.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors was, as most old-school gamers will recall, an absolutely excellent (and quite challenging) experience for up to two players, packed full of references to horror movies.

But the game also had its fair share of fun secrets, and one of them is that George Lucas himself makes an appearance, albeit very briefly, in what can be considered a hidden cameo.

After all, not many of us probably made it to the game's credits, which took the form of a secret bonus level where all the involved developers showed up as little pixelated avatars.

But one of them stands out from the rest: George Lucas himself, who welcomes the players at the entrance to the level with a humorous message. Check out the clip below.

Did you know about this, and did you play Zombies Ate My Neighbors when you were younger?