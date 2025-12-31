George Clooney teases the return of Ocean's movies, revealing major cast names

While George Clooney doesn't seem to be as interested in big studio movies as he used to be, there is one franchise he'll be returning to in the near future. Ocean's Eleven remains a great heist movie, and its sequels are pretty solid, too. Now, the gang is coming back together for one more job, and will be exploring what it's like to steal as they grow old.

Clooney revealed to Variety that Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle were all on board for the movie. "There was something about the idea that we're too old to do what we used to do, but we're still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me," Clooney said, describing the film.

"They've lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations," he continued. We're hoping this doesn't just lead to gags about lost hearing aids and replaced hips, but we don't think Clooney and co. are quite at that age yet anyway. Ocean's 14 currently does not have a release date, but we're expecting to hear more about the movie soon, especially if it has such a big-name cast attached.