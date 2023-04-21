George Clooney spills on the A-List actors who turned down Ocean's Eleven

HQ

Speaking at TCM Classic Film Festival recently, George Clooney revealed the early days of Ocean's Eleven, including some could-have-been cast members.

Clooney said: "Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both films. So, people really wanted to work with Steven."

Steven Soderbergh, the director of Ocean's Eleven, reminded Clooney that they had been turned down by some big names.

Clooney remarked back: "Some very famous people told us to fuck right off: Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing fucking Batman."

Whilst Ocean's Eleven did end up with a star-studded cast including the likes of Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and of course Clooney himself, many were attached to the project and never signed on.

Rumours state that fans could have seen stars like Bruce Willis, Ewan McGregor, Ralph Fiennes and Owen Wilson make an appearance in the iconic feature.

Thanks, GamesRadar.