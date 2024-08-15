George Clooney on the fight with Three Kings director: 'Miserable f*ck'

HQ

David O. Russell, the director of films such as Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter, Three Kings and American Hustle, has for more than a decade been arguing publicly with George Clooney, who after the Three Kings production said on several occasions that he could never imagine working with Russell ever again. In the marketing for the upcoming Wolves, the issue came up again and Georgie was quick to point out how little he likes O. Russell.

George Clooney om David O. Russell:

"The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot. And so it's not just like, 'Oh, I'm going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I'm going to have a miserable f*ck like David O. Russell making my life hell. Making every person on the crew's life hell.' It's not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product."

Ouch...

Thanks, GQ.