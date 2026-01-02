George Clooney hits back at Trump after jibe over French citizenship

HQ

George Clooney has responded sharply to comments from Donald Trump after the US president ridiculed France's decision to grant the actor and his family French citizenship. Clooney, his wife Amal, and their two children recently became French nationals after spending several years living in southern France.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, described the Clooneys as "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time" and criticised France's handling of immigration, adding that the country was welcome to the Hollywood star. He also dismissed Clooney's film career, claiming the actor gained more attention for politics than for his movies.

In response, Clooney struck a sarcastic tone, saying he agreed with Trump's call to "make America great again" and suggesting the process should begin with the upcoming US elections. The actor has long been a prominent Democratic supporter and a vocal critic of Trump.

Clooney has previously praised France for its stronger privacy protections, arguing that his children enjoy a better quality of life away from the constant media scrutiny of Los Angeles. He has also described France as the place where his family feels happiest.

The decision to grant French citizenship to the Clooneys has sparked some domestic debate, particularly as France tightens language and civic requirements for other applicants. However, the French government has defended the move, citing the legal framework that allows naturalisation for individuals who contribute to the country's international influence and cultural standing.