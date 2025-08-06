George Clooney headlines Noah Baumbach's upcoming Netflix drama Jay Kelly

Netflix has presented a first look at the next film to come from director Noah Baumbach. This movie is a drama that revolves around an actor struggling to fit into the life he has built, and it's a film that has been written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer.

Known as Jay Kelly, the film sees George Clooney in the lead as the titular star, and supported by a whopper of an all-star cast. The next names on the call sheet are Adam Sandler and Laura Dern, but they're followed by Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Steacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, Alba Rorhwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Mortimer herself, Nicole Lecky, Thaddea Graham, and Isla Fisher.

Jay Kelly will be one of the few Netflix films that gets a limited theatrical run first, with the cinematic premiere set for November 14. It will then be followed by the streaming debut, which is set for December 5.

You can see a trailer for the movie below to see if it's worth adding to your watchlist.