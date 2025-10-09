George Clooney expects Oceans 14 to start shooting in 9 to 10 months

The recent attempt to reboot the Oceans franchise with a female-led cast did not exactly go to plan, as the film never really resonated with fans and proved to be a middling effort in the box office. It's unclear if we'll ever see Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and the rest return to the franchise, especially since the future seems focussed on extending the story featuring the original cast.

Oceans 14 is in the works. It's in-development and according to George Clooney, we should expect filming to commence in around nine to ten months. The budget for the film has been approved by Warner Bros., and now the challenge is setting a firm schedule that fits the returning cast that supposedly also includes Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle, if Clooney's words are anything to go by.

Speaking with E! News, Clooney explained: "We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we're trying to set up. It's just scheduling, so it's just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting."

He then elaborated about working with the cast again, by stating: "Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They're all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun."

Are you excited for Oceans 14?