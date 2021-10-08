George Clooney claims he destroyed the Batman franchise

HQ

When The Flash premieres in November next year, we'll get to meet Batman as well. Two of them in fact, as both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise their roles as the Caped Crusader. But there have been others playing Batman as well. Like George Clooney, so why isn't he involved in the project?

Well, Clooney has a very straightforward answer to that question:

"They didn't ask me. When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by."

George Clooney is referring to his Batman & Robin from 1997, which scores 12% at Rotten Tomatoes and 3.8 at IMDB and is often considered one of the worst superhero movies of all time. It was so bad that Batman didn't have any feature films for eight long years. His wife Amal Clooney hasn't even seen the movie yet, and Clooney has another honest explanation as to why:

"There are certain films I just go, 'I want my wife to have some respect for me'."

Have you seen Batman & Robin, and do you think it ruined the franchise?