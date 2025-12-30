George Clooney and family granted French citizenship: What does it say about the US?

HQ

Hollywood actor George Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney and their two children have officially obtained French citizenship, according to French government documents published on Tuesday.

Something increasingly rare: privacy

Clooney recently said France offers his family something increasingly rare: privacy. Speaking to RTL earlier this month, he stressed that his eight-year-old twins can attend school without paparazzi attention, calling it a decisive factor in their decision.

The couple bought a vineyard property in Brignoles, southern France, in 2021, reportedly worth around €9 million. Clooney has described the estate as their happiest place, where their children can enjoy a more normal upbringing.

An alternative base outside the United States

While maintaining a home in the United States, the Clooneys have increasingly divided their time between countries. Amal Clooney, an internationally renowned human rights lawyer, has frequently worked on cases connected to international justice and European institutions.

This comes amid broader interest in French citizenship among high-profile Americans, with director Jim Jarmusch also recently saying he plans to apply, citing cultural ties and a desire for an alternative base outside the United States.

Below, George Clooney talks about the decision

"Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us. We also have a house in the United States, but our happiest place is on this farm where the kids can have fun."

"I would like to have another place to escape from America if necessary, And France, and Paris, and French culture are very deep in me. So I think I would be very honored if I could have a French passport."