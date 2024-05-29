George Clooney and Brad Pitt collide in the upcoming Wolfs

If you've missed seeing George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring alongside each other in a major film, we have some good news for you. The pair will be back in action later this year, in an action-comedy film called Wolfs.

This film sees Clooney starring as a professional fixer tasked to hide a high-profile crime, before his plans are put into disarray when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up to complete the same task. This ultimately sees the pair being forced to work together, while their night spirals out of control in ways neither could have imagined.

Wolfs is being written and directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home's Jon Watts, and also sees Amy Ryan starring in the movie. Wolfs will debut in cinemas on September 20, 2024, and you can see the hilarious trailer for the film below.